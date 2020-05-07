Where to buy kids' face masks – plus childrens' face mask designs they'll want to wear

If you're looking for where to buy kids' face masks, you're in the right place. With much of the world practising social distancing, face masks have become an essential item for adults when they need to leave the house. But what about the little people? Do children need to cover their faces? And if so, are they different to adult design, and where can you buy a kid's face mask?

The US' Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children above the age of two should wear face masks when they're in a crowd. And we've got you covered with where to buy a kid's face mask with a list of retailers offering all manner of designs and patterns below.

Getting your child to wear a face mask may be an entirely different challenge altogether (toddlers, we're looking at you), but hopefully some of the designs featured here will make the prospect a bit more appealing. Or maybe you'll have more luck if you get your kids to make their own? You can supervise with our handy guide on how to make a face mask at home.

Where to buy kid's face masks in the US:

Disney – Exclusive sets of your favourite Disney characters. $19.99 for four.

– Exclusive sets of your favourite Disney characters. $19.99 for four. Visatprint – Beautiful $13 prints fitted with Replaceable Nanofilter System.

– Beautiful $13 prints fitted with Replaceable Nanofilter System. Gearbest – 50 pack of disposable, dust filter face masks for $30.84

– 50 pack of disposable, dust filter face masks for $30.84 Amazon – A range of friendly, colourful kids' face masks from $4.99

– A range of friendly, colourful kids' face masks from $4.99 Etsy – An array of patterned face masks starting from as little as $4

– An array of patterned face masks starting from as little as $4 Maisonette – Classy options for $20 (10% off first order over $50)

– Classy options for $20 (10% off first order over $50) Livingsocial – Packs of reusable kids face masks for $21.99

– Packs of reusable kids face masks for $21.99 Sanctuary – Five pack of fashionable prints. One size for ages 2–10

– Five pack of fashionable prints. One size for ages 2–10 Walmart – Pack of 24 comfortable sponge masks for under $30

– Pack of 24 comfortable sponge masks for under $30 Nili Lotan – $10 face mask with 100% profit going to NYU Langone

– $10 face mask with 100% profit going to NYU Langone Akings – One dollar per mask, shipped in packs of 10, 50 and 100

Where to buy kid's face masks in the UK:

New Chic – 67% off their stock of dust proof face masks for kids

– 67% off their stock of dust proof face masks for kids Visatprint – All under £18 and fitted with Replaceable Nanofilter System.

– All under £18 and fitted with Replaceable Nanofilter System. Etsy.co.uk – Patterned face masks starting from as little as £2

– Patterned face masks starting from as little as £2 Hype – Packs of three with fun patterns (graffiti, tie dye, logos) for £24.99

– Packs of three with fun patterns (graffiti, tie dye, logos) for £24.99 Ebay – Loads of cotton kid's face masks from £4 upwards

– Loads of cotton kid's face masks from £4 upwards Wowcher – Deals refresh daily, including pack of five for £5

Helping kids get used to face masks

As we mentioned above, it's all well and good being able to buy a kid's face mask, but getting them to wear it may well present a much bigger challenge. Smaller children, who are too young to understand why they are being asked to wear one, could be particularly tricky.

There's a number of ways that you can make your child feel more comfortable about wearing a face mask, including:

Make it the norm : Where possible, leave face masks around the house so they become an item they see regularly. Encourage them to practise taking them on and off, and even wear them around the house to get them used to it.

: Where possible, leave face masks around the house so they become an item they see regularly. Encourage them to practise taking them on and off, and even wear them around the house to get them used to it. Making their own : Let your little ones choose a design or pattern they like, and help them create their own face mask.

: Let your little ones choose a design or pattern they like, and help them create their own face mask. Encourage creativity : If you've bought a face mask for your child, encourage them to get creative and make it their own. Let them draw or sketch some designs or drawings they want to show off to the world.

: If you've bought a face mask for your child, encourage them to get creative and make it their own. Let them draw or sketch some designs or drawings they want to show off to the world. Play a game: Face masks can be a bit scary-looking if you're small (and big, for that matter), so maybe implementing a face mask in play at home will make it seem a bit less daunting. Promote your child to doctor or nurse of the house, and let them look after you (or maybe their favourite stuffed animal might be better?).

Where to buy kids face masks: US

Disney character face masks | Pack of 4 for $19.99

Let your little ones choose their favourite Disney character face masks (maybe that will help persuade them to wear one?). There's Frozen, Star Wars and many more themed-designs. Available to pre-order now, items don't expect to ship until end of June 2020.



Colourful and fun | 24pcs for $27.89 at Walmart

These anti dust, sponge face masks are designed with children in mind. With bright, bold solid colour designs, they're fun to look at, and may prove an easier option to get your kid to wear them for prolonged periods of time.



Best price around | $1 per mask

If you're after a bulk order for a great price, you'll be hard-pushed to find a better deal than these disposable, one-dollar kids face masks. Available in quantities of 10, 50 or 100 – and great for kids to doodle on.

Stylish and reusable | Face mask for $16 at Maisonette

Sure these are important accessories for your loved ones, but that doesn't mean your kids can't look cool wearing them! There are currently three main designs on offer at Masonette. Designed for 2-4, 6-8 and 10-14 age groups.

Durable quality | $13 free shipping at Vistaprint

These lovely looking kids face masks may not be the cheapest option on this page, but they're reusable, durable, good quality and well engineered. They also come in patterns and sizes for adults – perfect for that colour-coordinated family outing!

Disposable and safe | 50 pack for $30.84 at Gearbest

Gearbest offers medical-grade face masks for adults, and also some dust filter facial masks for kids too. Shipping is $2.14 and orders will ship between 11-13 May, but right now, this multipack of 50 is 22% off the usual price.

Where to buy kids face masks in the UK

Fun kids-themed patterns | £13 at Vistaprint

We've got a real soft spot for these designs from Vistaprint. Not the cheapest options but really lovely patterns on a quality face mask structure. Ships on 28 May.

Character design kids' face masks | From £2 at Etsy.co.uk

Etsy has a huge variety of kids' face mask designs for super-low prices, so you're sure to find something to suit. Because what toddler wouldn't want a Peppa Pig design (pictured), right?



Funky kids face masks | Pack of 3 for £24.99 at HYPE

Child-friendly masks from HYPE come in a range of funky designs, all of which are machine washable. Plus for every set sold, HYPE donates a surgical mask to the NHS or keyworker in need.

Cotton face masks | Colourful designs from just £4 at Ebay

Ebay has a big selection of colourful, fun kids' face masks for super-low prices. The ones pictured are a handmade from 100% cotton and machine washable, and come in a pack of three for £12.99.

