Listen up crafters, Etsy’s craft kit deals are not to be missed this Black Friday

Black Friday can sometimes feel like a blitz of big brand-name deals, but there are plenty of indie sellers who are offering discounts too. The benefit of shopping small means you're not only supporting small businesses, but you'll likely find some unique hidden gems along the way. My personal favourite indie treasure trove is Etsy, and these craft kits are the perfect stocking filler for the creative in your life (or even as a treat for yourself, no judgment here).

While there's a craft kit for almost every creative hobby under the sun from Japanese kintsugi to candle-making, my top pick has to be this bead embroidery kit for $74 $37 at Etsy. Not only do you get all the supplies included, but you also end up with a stunning piece of intricate artwork. (Pssst, there's currently a 50% off sale on AnnaHandmadeDIY's store).

If trad art isn't your gig, there are some record-low Black Friday drawing tablet deals already up for grabs. For more gift inspiration check out our ultimate gift guide for creatives.

The best Etsy craft kit deals this Black Friday

Ultra-satisfying TinaHouseBoutique Beginner Punch Needle Kit: was US$65 now US$39.05 at etsy.com Get 40% off: This beginner-friendly punch needle kit is the perfect gift for those who want an ultra-satisfying crafting experience. The fabric comes with the floral pattern pre-printed onto it, so all you need to do is load up your yarn into the punch needle tool and follow along with the simple instructions.

Great for kids ElementalLeaf DIY Solar Printing Kit: was US$31.87 now US$20.72 at etsy.com Get 35% off: Get the kids involved with this simple DIY solar printing kit. Using cuttings from your woodland walks, garden rambles or even your wedding bouquet, this kit allows you to create detailed nature-inspired prints using sheets of light-sensitive paper. The best thing is these prints develop in the sunshine so there's no post-crafting mess to clean up.

For crafting pros AnnaHandmadeDIY Bead Embroidery Kit: was US$74 now US$37 at etsy.com Get 50% off: This stunning bead embroidery kit is one for the advanced crafter who wants a therapeutic and rewarding new project. It comes with a pre-printed canvas and over 800 Preciosa beads to individually embroider. The best part is at the end of the project you'll have a gorgeous hand-crafted display piece for your home.

A hint of luxury HiltingburyHolistics Soy Candle Making Kit: was US$30.24 now US$18.14 at etsy.com Get 40% off: For a luxuriously sensuous crafting experience, this DIY soy candle making kit is the perfect treat. Using Hiltingbury Holistics' stunning scents you can make 2 tin candles and 3 tealights using their vegan-friendly fragrances. Once you've made your custom candles you can sit back and enjoy the comforting aromas or even gift them to friends and family.

Classy crafting TheWildestOne Japanese Kintsugi Kit: was US$27.61 now US$24.85 at etsy.com Get 10% off: The Japanese art of Kintsugi involves mending broken pottery with gold lacquer, bringing beauty to imperfection. This handy starter kit comes with all the kit you'll need including glue and gold powder to get that signature 'Golden Repair' look. If you don't fancy smashing up your own crockery, there's even an option to include a handmade Japanese plate or bowl in your custom kit.