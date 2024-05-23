Get $450 off the Samsung Z Fold5, today only

Heads up Android fans, you can get the Samsung Z Fold5 SIM-free and with 512GB of storage for just $1,469.99 from Samsung right now. That's a $450 saving on the usual $1,919.99 retail price, but this Memorial Day deal is only for the Grey and Blue model specifically, and only for the 512GB storage option.

If you have a spare smartphone or tablet lying around, you can get up to a further $800 off the Z Fold5 with an eligible device trade-in, which would bring the cost down to only $669.99! The trade-in devices offering the highest value are the Galaxy S23 Ultra, plus the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Fold3 models which are all generously valued at $800 right now by Samsung. If there's ever a time to upgrade it's now.

Samsung's Z Fold 5 might not be the best camera phone on the market, but it has an exceptionally large display, one of the biggest on a smartphone, making it the best choice for those who enjoy watching movies and streaming content on the go. It does not have the latest Galaxy AI features (yet) but the Z Fold5 would go great with the upcoming Galaxy smart ring once we know more.

We have all the details you need on this deal below, but if photography is a priority for you, then we suggest you check out the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra instead, or perhaps the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Prefer to flip instead of fold? See our best flip phones guide for some inspiration on which smartphone might be right for you.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal today

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, 512GB with $450 off

Was: $1919.99

Now: $669.99 (with $800 trade-in)

Save: $1,250 Overview: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an excellent choice for movie junkies, with a large display screen when unfolded, and is great for those who spend a lot of time streaming content. It's pretty mediocre for photography, although it can record 8K footage at 30fps. Key features: Wide Display: 7.6" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, (120Hz) |Cover display: 6.2" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, (120Hz) | Dimensions: Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm / Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm | Main Camera: 50 MP f/1.8 (Wide) / 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto) / 12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) | Selfie Camera: 10MP | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 253 g (8.92 oz)| Battery: 4400 mAh| Release date: August 2023 Price history: This phone hasn't been around for too long, only released last summer, so $450 off the price is an excellent deal if you ask us. The lowest price we've seen on this handset in the UK was just £1,299 down from £2,049 in the Amazon Spring Sale last month. Price check: Samsung: $1,469.99 | Amazon: $1,469.99 Review Consensus: We're yet to review this latest foldable phone for ourselves, but we have had hands-on experience with the previous Galaxy Z Fold 4 model, which we found to be a premium-class smartphone in terms of design and power, but not the best for smartphone shooters. Take a look at what our sister sites have said about the Z Fold 5. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you're waiting for the right time to buy.