One of the few drawing tablets we gave five stars is reduced by 25% – and it's going fast

There are a lot of Black Friday drawing tablet deals about, but I think one of the best buys is 25% off our favourite: the already excellent value Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle, reduced from $329 to $247.49 at Amazon for a saving of $81.51 on both the black and white models. In the UK, it's reduced by 15% to £245.

We've reviewed dozens of drawing tablets here at Creative Bloq, and we've given 4 and even 4.5-star reviews to quite a few. But we rarely give out our top rating of 5 stars. This drawing tablet was an exception because it scored fantastically for price as well as build quality, ergonomics and performance. That's why it still tops our list of the best drawing tablets. Here are the full details of the Black Friday deals.

For more options, see below. Our automatic price trackers should hopefully automatically link to the best prices in your region in real time.