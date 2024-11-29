One of the few drawing tablets we gave five stars is reduced by 25% – and it's going fast

This is the cheapest the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle has ever been.

Black Friday drawing tablet deal on the Xencelabs Pen Tablet Bundle
(Image credit: Xencelabs / Future)

There are a lot of Black Friday drawing tablet deals about, but I think one of the best buys is 25% off our favourite: the already excellent value Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle, reduced from $329 to $247.49 at Amazon for a saving of $81.51 on both the black and white models. In the UK, it's reduced by 15% to £245.

We've reviewed dozens of drawing tablets here at Creative Bloq, and we've given 4 and even 4.5-star reviews to quite a few. But we rarely give out our top rating of 5 stars. This drawing tablet was an exception because it scored fantastically for price as well as build quality, ergonomics and performance. That's why it still tops our list of the best drawing tablets. Here are the full details of the Black Friday deals.

Overview: we love this all-in-one drawing tablet package, which provides 8,192 levels of pressure, a 10.3 x 5.75-inch drawing area, two pen stylus and spare nibs, a storage case and convenient Quick Keys module with 40 programmable functions. It's available in black or white.

Key features: x2 pen stylus with 8,192 levels of pressure | Quick Keys module | Sloped design| Storage case| 16:9 drawing space | All cables and leads needed | Works with iOS, Android, ChromeOS, Windows

Price history: The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle is often reduced to around $280. We've only seen it as cheap at the current price during major sales events such as Black Friday last year.

Price comparison: Walmart: $329

Reviews: In our Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle review, our reviewer wrote that Xencelabs' pen tablet "takes on Wacom with its expert product design and competitive pricing." He added: "It's easily portable, wireless and pretty much flawless in performance".

Joe Foley
