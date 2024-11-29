One of the few drawing tablets we gave five stars is reduced by 25% – and it's going fast

There are a lot of Black Friday drawing tablet deals about, but I think one of the best buys is 25% off our favourite: the already excellent value Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle, reduced from $329 to $247.49 at Amazon for a saving of $81.51 on both the black and white models. In the UK, it's reduced by 15% to £245.
We've reviewed dozens of drawing tablets here at Creative Bloq, and we've given 4 and even 4.5-star reviews to quite a few. But we rarely give out our top rating of 5 stars. This drawing tablet was an exception because it scored fantastically for price as well as build quality, ergonomics and performance. That's why it still tops our list of the best drawing tablets. Here are the full details of the Black Friday deals.
US DEAL:
Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle
Was: $329.99
Now: $247.49 at Amazon US
Save: $81.51
UK DEAL:
Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle
Was: $329.99
Now: $247.49 at Amazon UK
Save: $81.51
Overview: we love this all-in-one drawing tablet package, which provides 8,192 levels of pressure, a 10.3 x 5.75-inch drawing area, two pen stylus and spare nibs, a storage case and convenient Quick Keys module with 40 programmable functions. It's available in black or white.
Key features: x2 pen stylus with 8,192 levels of pressure | Quick Keys module | Sloped design| Storage case| 16:9 drawing space | All cables and leads needed | Works with iOS, Android, ChromeOS, Windows
Price history: The Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium Bundle is often reduced to around $280. We've only seen it as cheap at the current price during major sales events such as Black Friday last year.
Price comparison: Walmart: $329
Reviews: In our Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle review, our reviewer wrote that Xencelabs' pen tablet "takes on Wacom with its expert product design and competitive pricing." He added: "It's easily portable, wireless and pretty much flawless in performance".
For more options, see below. Our automatic price trackers should hopefully automatically link to the best prices in your region in real time.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
