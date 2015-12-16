Font of the day: Afatar

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Afatar from COB Studios

Today's typeface of choice is Afatar from COB Studios. A new elegant, custom design, Afatar is great for logos, stationery and much more.

Afatar is free to download over on Creative Market – but hurry, this offer is available for a limited time only.

Liked this? Read these!