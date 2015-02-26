Font of the day: Bellaboo

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bellaboo by Marcelo Reis Melo

In need of an authentic handwritten font for your latest project? Bellaboo by Marcelo Reis Melo may be just what you're looking for. A bold design, Bellaboo is great for creating eye-catching headlines, posters and more.

You can download Bellaboo for free over on Free Goodies for Designers, however, donations to the author are, as always, greatly appreciated.

