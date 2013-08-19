Topics

Font of the day: Braxton by Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Braxton by Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky - which is totally FREE to download!

Free fonts: Braxton

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Braxton by Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky and Fontfabric

This brush-flavoured script font was designed by calligrapher Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky and presented by font foundry Fontfabric. One style (Normal) is available for direct free download only from Fontfabric.com.

