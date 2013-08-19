Font of the day: Braxton by Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Braxton by Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky and Fontfabric

This brush-flavoured script font was designed by calligrapher Evgeny Tkhorzhevsky and presented by font foundry Fontfabric. One style (Normal) is available for direct free download only from Fontfabric.com.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!