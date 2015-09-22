Font of the day: Jaden

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Jaden by Aritra Das

Graphic designer Aritra Das is the man behind today's typeface of choice, Jaden. A geometric sans serif, Jaden is perfectly suited to headlines, logos, stationery and much more.

You can download Jaden for just $2 here.

