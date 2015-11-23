Font of the day: Liquide

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Liquide by Philip Fisser

Kicking our font of the day posts this week is modern typeface Liquide, created by designer Philip Fisser. Made from simple shapes and smooth edges, Liquide is perfectly suited to poster, logo and web designs.

You can download Liquide for free over on Behance.

