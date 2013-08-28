Font of the day: Maven Pro

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Maven Pro by Joe Prince

This free, sans-serif typeface was created by logo designer and typographer Joe Prince, and comes courtesy of Vissol Ltd. The typeface is described on the website as being 'part of a small, on-going project that quickly led into something great. Maven Pro's unique curvature and modern forms make it very distinguishable and unique when in context. It blends styles of many great typefaces and is suitable for any design medium'.

Totally free to download, Maven Pro has an extensive collection of characters that totals over 530 glyphs.

Download Maven Pro here.

