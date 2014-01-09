Font of the day: Odin Rounded

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Odin Rounded by Frank Hemmekam

Graphic design student Frank Hemmekam's type designs have featured regularly in our font of the day post. And he's kicked off 2014 with yet another brilliant font Odin Rounded, which is free to download!

"Odin Rounded is an free experimental font family with a clean and linear appearance," he comments on Behnace. "The simple compact nature of the design and the many alternates allows for great economy of space across layouts. It supports upper/lowercase, kerning and opentype features."

You can download Odin Rounded for free over on Behance.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!