Font of the day: Pier

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Pier by Mathieu Desjardins

Today's typeface of choice Pier by senior art director Mathieu Desjardins. "Pier is a modern and structured typface," he comments. "The idea was to create a slightly off geometric font that would look good big or very small. It was made to fit your everyday designs and text needs."

You can download Pier for free over on Behance.

