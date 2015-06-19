Font of the day: Qontra

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Download the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Qontra by Tomaz Hrastar

Designer Tomaz Hrastar is the man behind today's typeface Qontra. A condensed, sans serif, Hrastar comments the design is "best suited to headlines, magazine and newspaper designs".

You can download Qontra, free for personal and commercial use, over on Behance.

Liked this? Read these!