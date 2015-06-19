Topics

Font of the day: Qontra

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Qontra by Tomaz Hrastar, which is totally free to download.

Qontra by Tomaz Hrastar

Designer Tomaz Hrastar is the man behind today's typeface Qontra. A condensed, sans serif, Hrastar comments the design is "best suited to headlines, magazine and newspaper designs".

You can download Qontra, free for personal and commercial use, over on Behance.

