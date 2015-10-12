Font of the day: Secret Society

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Secret Society by Zach and Beth

With Halloween just around the corner, typeface Secret Society could be just the thing for all your sinister designs. "Secret Society is a hand-drawn font inspired by shady dealings, nefarious henchmen and ghost stories," creators Zach and Beth comment. "Secret Society will look just as good on your awesome design as it will on your patent medicine label, tattoo, death threat, ransom note, wanted sign, tombstone, blood pact, etc.."

Secret Society is free to download over on Creative Market. But hurry, this offer is for a limited time only.

