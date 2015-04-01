Font of the day: Steady

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

100 of the best free fonts to download and use today

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Steady from Artimasa

The team at small type design and lettering studio Artimasa are behind today's typeface of choice, Steady. A script typeface with personality, its flowing characters are ideal for creating eye-catching logos, packaging, headlines, posters and much more.

Steady is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

