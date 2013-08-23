Font of the day: Tomahawk

The font also includes the Norwegian characters Æ, Ø and Å

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Tomahawk by Tommy Larsen

Norwegian graphic designer Tommy Larsen loves a good font. Often experimenting with a variety of styles, his outputs are always intriguing. Tomahawk is inspired by one of his previous fonts Dia - which is also availbale as a free download!

Being from Norway, the Tomahawk font also includes the Norwegian characters - Æ, Ø and Å. It's one for headline and larger uses, as it only comes in upper case lettering.

Download Tomahawk for FREE over on Behance.

See more work from Tommy over on Behance.

