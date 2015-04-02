Font of the day: TT Bluescreens

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

TT Bluescreens by Ivan Gladkikh

TT Bluescreens is a typeface created purely for all your movie-themed designs. Ivan Gladkikh is the man behind the font, which is available from MyFonts. A high-quality font family, designed specifically for cinephiles and directors, TT Bluescreens is perfect for posters, titles, movie trailers and more.

TT Bluescreens is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 85 per cent discount.

