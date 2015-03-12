Font of the day: Woodland

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Win clients & work smarter with our FREE ebook: get it now!

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Woodland by Mark van Leeuwen

A fully, hand-crafted sans serif typeface, Woodland includes three weights; thin, bold and outline. Created by type designer Mark van Leeuwen, Woodland is perfectly suited to vintage poster and logo designs.

Woodland is available to purchase over on Graphic River.

Liked this? Read these!