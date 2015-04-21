Font of the day: Yapa

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Yapa by Vicente Lamónaca

Today's typeface of choice is Yapa by designer Vicente Lamónaca. Based on the Arya and Prevya typefaces, this display font is ideal for eye-catching titles, logos and labels.

Yapa is available to purchase over on HypeforType, where you can currently get the entire font set for just £6.20.

