Font of the day: Zefani

Zefani by Andrew Herndon

Graphic designer Andrew Herndon is behind today's typeface of choice, Zefani. He comments on Behance: "Stencil is a modern didot typeface with strong characters and bold lines, while it's sister font Zefani Sans is a light san-serif with monoline strokes and three different weights. This is the Zefani family."

You can download Zefani Stencil for free over on Behance, or purchase the entire Zefani family here.

