For VFX artists, inspiration can hit anywhere, but some YouTube channels are essential. From Hugo Guerra’s and Ian Failes' podcast deep dives to ILM’s Lighter Darker, which mixes cooking-show charm with cinematic insight, these videos entertain while sharpening your eye. On the hands-on side, Jonas Noell’s V-Ray tutorials cover everything from procedural effects to particle systems, giving you skills you can immediately apply.

We have our own Houdini tutorials for anyone looking to get started in this powerful visual effects toolkit.

Looking to upgrade your workflow? Whether it’s finding the best 3D modelling software for intricate environments or the best animation software to bring characters to life, these channels guide you through the tools and techniques that really matter. They don’t just keep you current, they give context, showing how today’s VFX stands on the shoulders of cinematic history.

Packed with insight, practical advice, and pure inspiration, this curated list of YouTube videos chosen by VFX supervisor Jonas Ussing is the perfect watchlist for any VFX artist looking to learn, experiment, and stay ahead.

01. Hugo's Desk

Wizard of Oz's Animatronic head on Wicked | VFX Notes Podcast - YouTube Watch On

Hugo Guerra has a wonderful channel with insights into the VFX industry, killer compositing tutorials, VFX supervisor tips, and his famous "honest showreel reviews". There's also the associated VFX Notes Podcast from Hugo and Ian Failes, who talk for hours on end about effects in movies; their videos often last longer than the movie they talk about. Put it on the laptop while you're cooking and take it all in with a glass of wine.

2. Lighter Darker: The ILM Podcast

Lighter Darker | EP 020: Lens Flares - YouTube Watch On

Hosted by ILM veterans Rob Bredow and Todd Vaziri, this podcast offers a rare insider’s look at the art and craft of visual effects. Across 20 episodes, they sit down with directors, artists, and technologists to uncover the stories behind the shots. Each conversation balances technical detail with creative insight, giving listeners a genuine sense of how major projects come together. For VFX artists seeking both inspiration and practical knowledge, this series is an invaluable companion.

3. Jonas Noell

Let's try out V-Ray 7 Update 2 - YouTube Watch On

This channel has become my go-to resource for mastering V-Ray and beyond. The tutorials cut straight to the heart of lighting and shading, showing how to achieve results that look both cinematic and efficient. Alongside V-Ray deep dives, you’ll now find practical advice on 3ds Max, V-Ray, and Corona Renderer, making the content relevant for a wide range of workflows. Clear explanations and step-by-step demonstrations ensure every lesson feels usable, whether you’re building stills, animations, or complex production shots.

4. Corridor Crew

VFX Artists React to Bad & Great CGi 189 - YouTube Watch On

With millions of subscribers, Corridor Crew has turned VFX into a mainstream conversation. Their mix of guest appearances and easy-to-understand visual explanations has made CGI and VFX approachable to wider audiences, and their reach helps counter the usual narrative that ‘CGI is bad’, which often dominates media outlets and social media.

5. Tony Lyons

CG Compositing Series - 4.1 LightGroup / AOV Paradox - YouTube Watch On

Tony Lyons, a senior compositor with years of industry experience, runs the Compositing Mentor YouTube channel. His free Nuke tutorials dive deep into real-world compositing techniques, showing exactly how professionals approach shots. From intricate node setups to practical workflow strategies, every video is designed to teach through doing. Whether you’re just starting or looking to refine advanced skills, Tony’s lessons provide clarity and insight that go beyond standard tutorials, making this channel a go-to for serious VFX artists.

6. Film Riot

When Hollywood Says No... Do It Anyway - YouTube Watch On

Film Riot is one of the most entertaining and well-produced channels dedicated to the filmmaking craft. Blending humour with hands-on demos, it explores both practical effects and digital tricks, often showing how the two overlap on real productions. For VFX artists, the value lies in understanding what can be achieved in-camera and how that foundation enhances digital work. From DIY blood squibs to cinematic lighting setups, Film Riot consistently proves that studying practical filmmaking is essential for creating convincing, grounded visual effects.

Blogs, podcasts and socials

Todd Vaziri is an ILM compositing supervisor, famous on social media – check out his BlueSky account for regular insights. He posts tons of inside knowledge of ILM VFX, great film trivia in general, a love of all things related to filmmaking, and also a passionate warrior in the "no CGI" debate.

Valen Sgro is a master of the short-format VFX video. Valen educates mainstream audiences briefly and efficiently on both VFX in general and the "no CGI" misconceptions. Visit @v_sgro on TikTok for videos and insights.