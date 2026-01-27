Colour geeks will love this free mobile game

RGB is so much harder than you might think.

We're big on colour theory at Creative Bloq, so we're excited to find a game that puts our colour mixing to the test. The simply titled RGB turns matching colours into a sport, and you might be surprised by how entertaining and addictive it is. And it's educational to boot.

Players must recreate randomly generated colours from the standard RGB colour space by using sliders to select the exact red, green and blue values. That might sound straightforward enough, but it can quickly get challenging, particularly when the clock's ticking and there are difficulty options that go up to a massive 15,625,000 possible combinations.

RGB has a lot of potential, including for those learning colour theory, and it shows how a simple idea and execution can still make a highly playable and entertaining game. FiredUpForge is considering adding a colourblindness mode and HSL version.

The game is available for free on Google Play.

