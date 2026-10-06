Recently I had the pleasure of watching Zach Cregger's Resident Evil and was suitably blown away by the highly anticipated adaptation. While I could bang on for hours about what I loved about the film, there's one scene in particular that terrified me more than expected – even more so after discovering it was the work of practical effects.

It's safe to say I was already on board with the hype after seeing the spine-chilling trailer and movie posters for Resident Evil, but the film itself exceeded expectations. With immersive worldbuilding, a surprisingly hilarious script and a healthy dose of fan service, it's a treat for RE fans and horror buffs alike. Spoilers ahead if you haven't seen the film already – you have been warned.

The terrifying scene occurs when our protagonist, Bryan Hodukavich, is making his grand escape. Turning to face the nefarious farmhouse, he sees a series of disembodied limbs slowly creeping their way around the doorframe, prompting him to flee immediately. (Props to Cregger for finally making a realistic horror movie protagonist.)

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A small but effortlessly creepy scene, it would be easy to assume it was created with VFX, but it turns out Cregger opted for practical effects for maximum terrifying realism. Behind-the-scenes shots from movement director Jakub Hudlický show how the scene was meticulously choreographed, resulting in a scene that's wonderfully uncanny and tense.

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"I really thought that was CGI. So glad you guys did some practical effects," one fan praised. "Best shot in the movie," another wrote, while one admirer added that the scene was "one of the coolest shots of the movie and an insane standout in the trailer!"

As someone who's particularly fed up with CGI overuse in movies, I'm delighted that Cregger took the time to use practical effects throughout Resident Evil. Not only does the tactile filmmaking make for wonderfully creepy visuals, but the human graft behind the work makes it feel all the more special when watching.

For more movie news, check out fans' reactions to the Resident Evil logo or take a look at our review of Resident Evil Requiem.