Download Adobe Spark: How to try Adobe Spark with a free trial or Creative Cloud

Want to download Adobe Spark? It's a popular choice for anyone who's interested in creating graphics, social media ads, web pages and short videos, and particularly for anyone who wants a complete suite that's absolutely ideal for creating engaging Instagram stories.

Spark is part of Adobe's Creative Cloud platform and is comprised of three apps: Post is for making templates, graphics and logos, Page is suitable for designing websites, presentations and more, while Video is all about creating and editing short-form clips up to 30 seconds long. Spark runs in the browser and is also available as discrete apps on iOS.

There are both free and paid-for versions available; read on to discover all the options and find out how to download Adobe Spark in the form that's right for you. But if you want the full Adobe collection, see our list of the best Adobe Creative Cloud discounts available now.

How can I get free Adobe Spark?

There are two free options for trying out Adobe Spark (Image credit: Adobe)

There are two different ways to get your hands on a free version of Adobe Spark. If you never want to have to pay anything, Adobe offers a completely free Starter Plan version that's limited but which enables you to get a feel for the Spark interface and either create designs from scratch or make use of the many free templates, images and icons that are available. You don't need to hand over credit card details; all you need is an Adobe account. Bear in mind, though, that anything you create will feature an Adobe Spark watermark; if you want to get rid of that then you'll need to move up a step.

That's where the Adobe Spark Individual Plan comes in; it enables you to remove watermarks and access other advanced features, but to get it you'll need to sign up and provide credit card details. However, you'll get access to a free 30-day trial that'll give you ample opportunity to try it out properly; if you don't cancel your subscription within 30 days you'll get moved up to a paid plan.

Download Adobe Spark starter Plan for free

The Adobe Spark Starter Plan is a limited but completely free version of Spark that you can download right now as long as you have an Adobe account. It gives you access to a stack of free templates, images and icons, or you can design from scratch.View Deal

How do I download Adobe Spark?

For access to the full set of Adobe Spark features you'll need to sign up for an Individual Plan (or if it's for multiple users, a Team Plan). As mentioned above you'll get a 30-day free trial when you sign up.

The only place you can go to download Adobe Spark is the official Adobe website, however as long as you have an Adobe account and your credit card to hand, actually downloading it is nice and straightforward.

Download Adobe Spark today

Whatever version of Adobe Spark you're after – Starter Plan, Individual Plan or Team Plan – you can get signed up and download in minutes at the official Adobe site.View Deal

How much does it cost to download Adobe Spark?

Adobe Spark comes in a variety of exciting prices (Image credit: Adobe)

How much you'll pay for Adobe Spark depends on your needs and how you want to pay. For the Individual Plan paid for on a monthly basis, you'll be charged $9.99/£10.10 per month. However if you like Adobe Spark enough that you're happy to pay in advance, you can instead take out an Annual Plan and pay $99.99/£101.15 per year, which means that you're effectively getting two months for free.

No such luck with the Team Plan, though; it'll cost you $19.99/£16.85 per license per month, with no discount for an annual subscription.

Of course if you're already a Creative Cloud All Apps subscriber then you can use Adobe Spark without paying anything extra. For individuals an All Apps bundle annual subscription will cost you $52.99/£49.94 per month or $599.88/£596.33 prepaid for the year. You can also pay on a rolling monthly basis if you don't want to commit to a whole year, but that'll cost you quite a bit more: $79.99/£75.85 per month.

Download Adobe Spark for $9.99 / £10.10 a month

An Individual Plan will set you back around $10/£10 a month, or you can save by buying an Annual plan for $99.99/£101.15 per year, that means you'll get two months thrown in for free.View Deal

Download Adobe Spark for students

If you're in education – either as a student or an educator – then you might be hoping for a discount on Adobe Spark. In fact you can get a better deal than that, as you can take advantage of Adobe Spark for Education. It has all the features of the full Adobe Spark, but it's completely free.

Get Adobe Spark for Education completely free

If you're in education, either as a student or a teacher, you can benefit from the free Adobe Spark for Education programme. It's available in the US, UK and Australia, and it's aimed at licensed educational institutions and nonprofit educational organisations.View Deal

Download Adobe Spark: How to get the individual apps

The main way to use Adobe Spark is via your computer's web browser. However if you're on iOS, you can instead access the Adobe Spark suite via three separate apps: Adobe Spark Post for graphics, templates and logos, Adobe Spark Page for slideshows and websites, and Adobe Spark Video for making and editing video clips up to 30 seconds long.

If you're on Android, you're limited to Adobe Spark Post, but if you're on the All Apps plan you can access the Adobe Creative Cloud app instead.

Get Adobe Spark Post for iOS

Need an app for making graphics, templates and logos? Adobe Spark Post may be what you're after. It's ideal for designing and animating graphics, video and even Instagram storiesView Deal

Get Adobe Spark Page for iOS

For building websites and slideshows on your iPhone or iPad, Adobe Spark Post is the way to go. It's the perfect mobile app for quickly creating everything from newsletters and presentations up to full-blown websites.View Deal

Get Adobe Spark Video for iOS

For quickly putting together video that's just the right size for Instagram stories and the like, get a load of Adobe Spark Video. With it you can create and edit clips up to 30 seconds long; if you need more you can easily link multiple video slides together.View Deal

Adobe Spark alternatives

Not completely sold on Adobe Spark? While it's hard to find a complete suite that matches Spark's social media-focused set of tools, there are some great alternatives available. As an alternative to Adobe Spark Post, you'd do well to take a look at Canva, an easy-to-use online graphics tool that'll enable you to do everything you can in Post and much more besides. With a Canva Pro plan you'll get access to thousands of of templates, images, video and graphics, all of which are ideal for social media use. Alternatively take a look at our guide to the best graphic design software.

There are plenty of alternatives to Adobe Spark Page; we'd recommend Wix or Squarespace, both of which offer web design tools that are easy to get to grips with. There are plenty more choices in our roundup of the best website builders.

And as an alternative to Adobe Spark Video, we'd suggest iMovie if you're on Mac or iOS as it's free and easy to use. If you're on PC then Shotcut is a similar free option. But be sure to take a look at the whole our our selection of the best video editing software.

