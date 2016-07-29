Master the art of WordPress with these in-depth courses

WordPress is all over the web, whether you recognize it or not. If you’re looking to get into the web design game, mastering this popular content management system is a must. Learn the skills you need with the WordPress Wizard Bundle – and pay just $49 (approx. £37) for it.

No matter what you hope to do with your WordPress site, this premium bundle has a lesson that will help you accomplish it. In these 12 courses, you’ll learn how to build a site that works efficiently and responsively, optimise your site to draw in traffic, and more. These are all essential lessons for aspiring web designers looking to get their start with WordPress.