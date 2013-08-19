Bold new branding for TV Peru summons spirit of the Incas

National channel TV Peru asked Buenos Aires-based studio LUMBRE to create 'bumpers' for its weekend children's programming - bumpers being the short stings between programmes and TV commercials. The result is a deft series of kaleidoscopic, multifaceted animations with a nod to some of the best 3D movies. The shorts offer subtle references to Peru's rich and diverse cultural history - the title 'Kusi Kusi' means party or happiness in Quechua, the language of the Incas.

"Aesthetically," LUMBRE creative director and co-founder Sergio Saleh says, "our projects are diverse, but we'd say we have a classic style and avoid fads by prioritising the importance of the concept. Of course, to create an enduring classic, it must be flawless - which is a consideration that drives each stage of our process."

This article was originally published in Computer Arts issue 216.

