Bold new branding for TV Peru summons spirit of the Incas

These bright and colourful 'bumpers' were created by Argentinian studio LUMBRE for Peru's national TV channel. We chat to the creative director to find out more.

National channel TV Peru asked Buenos Aires-based studio LUMBRE to create 'bumpers' for its weekend children's programming - bumpers being the short stings between programmes and TV commercials. The result is a deft series of kaleidoscopic, multifaceted animations with a nod to some of the best 3D movies. The shorts offer subtle references to Peru's rich and diverse cultural history - the title 'Kusi Kusi' means party or happiness in Quechua, the language of the Incas.

"Aesthetically," LUMBRE creative director and co-founder Sergio Saleh says, "our projects are diverse, but we'd say we have a classic style and avoid fads by prioritising the importance of the concept. Of course, to create an enduring classic, it must be flawless - which is a consideration that drives each stage of our process."

This article was originally published in Computer Arts issue 216.

