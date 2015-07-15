Font of the day: Exo Soft

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Exo Soft by Natanael Gama

Today's typeface of choice is Exo Soft, by designer Natanael Gama. A contemporary, sans serif, Exo Soft has a geometric design with carefully crafted smoothed edges. A versatile typeface, Exo Soft is perfect for branding and advertising projects.

Exo Soft is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 80 per cent discount on the entire family.

