Font of the day: Phage

Phage by Mehmet Reha Tugcu

If you're in need of an eye-catching display font, Phage by designer Mehmet Reha Tugcu could be just the solution. A free font family, available in two styles, regular and rough, Phage is based on a square layout.

You can download Phage for free, for both personal and commercial use, over on Behance.

