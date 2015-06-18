Topics

Font of the day: Phage

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Phage by Mehmet Reha Tugcu, which is totally free to download.

Free font: Phage

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Download the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Phage by Mehmet Reha Tugcu

If you're in need of an eye-catching display font, Phage by designer Mehmet Reha Tugcu could be just the solution. A free font family, available in two styles, regular and rough, Phage is based on a square layout.

You can download Phage for free, for both personal and commercial use, over on Behance.

Free font: Phage

Free font: Phage

Liked this? Read these!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles