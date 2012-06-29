Home Features Web Design The .net strip #26: Download our app By Creative Bloq Staff (netmag) 2012-06-29T14:00:00.18Z Web design This week Brad Colbow's exclusive comic strip for .net magazine looks at the UX joys of mobile sites and mobile apps Shares See more Web design articles Topics Mobile UX netmag Web design Related articles Master the golden rules of incredible UI design 6 steps to writing better CSS The best Adobe Black Friday deals in 2019: How to get a Creative Cloud discount Design jobs: find your dream role with Creative Bloq