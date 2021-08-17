Adobe's best ever student discount knocks 70% off Creative Cloud!

An Adobe student discount is a fantastic way to ensure you start the new school year equipped with the software you'll need for any kind of creative work. Adobe's apps are the industry standard for everything from graphic design to publishing, so it makes sense to get familiar with the software while you're studying.

The best way to do that is through a Creative Cloud all-apps subscription, and fortunately, an Adobe student discount gives both students and teachers a massive saving. Until 3 September, Adobe has almost 70 per cent off a Creative Cloud all-app subscription in the US, Canada and Mexico, taking the price from $52.99 per month down to just $15.99 per month for the first year. This is Adobe's best deal ever.

Elsewhere, students and teachers can get up to 67 per cent off a Creative Cloud all-apps subscription. That works out at £16.24 per month in the UK, down from £49.94.

An all-apps Creative Cloud subscription gives you access to every Adobe app you might need, including Illustrator, Photoshop, Adobe XD for prototyping, After Effects for motion graphics and Adobe Dimension 3D images. For more student offers see our back to school guide and our roundup of Apple back to school deals.

Adobe student discount

Note that when the deals above expire after the first year, you'll still receive a discount on the full price of a subscription, paying US$29.99 per month in the US and £24.96 per month in the UK.

The Adobe student discount applies to the whole creative suite, which includes over 20 different apps. It includes all the big players – the photo editing favourite Photoshop, Illustrator for digital art, the best video editing software Premiere Pro, web prototyping tool Adobe XD and motion effects creator, After Effects. The majority of these are for desktop, but Photoshop and Illustrator are also available on the iPad, and Adobe Fresco on the iPhone, and these come bundled in.

You also get 100GB of cloud storage (with the option to upgrade to 10TB) and premium features such as Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts, and Adobe Spark. All of the apps are fully integrated, so you can switch between them (and from one device to another) seamlessly. Built-in templates and step-by-step tutorials will help you get started quickly on your designs if you're new to the software.

Read more: