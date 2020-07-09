Unbeatable Apple AirPods deal shaves £40 off these top headphones

This is the best Apple AirPods deal we've seen in a long time – as part of this week's Amazon Summer Sale, you can get a whopping £40 off these 2nd Gen Apple AirPods. That's £159 instead of £199!

It's notoriously hard to find good deals on Apple products, as the brand's hardware retains its value so well. But when Amazon puts on a sale, there are some great bargains to be found, and right now the online retailer has decided to release an unknown quantity of these great true wireless headphones until stocks last. And that's not all! You can also get a nice £30 saving on the high-end Apple AirPods Pro headphones too.

Amazon Summer Sale on Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods + Charging Case | £199 | £159 at Amazon

Save £40: This is the best price we've seen on these great, true wireless headphones, coming with the wireless charging case. These are beautifully designed, great sounding AirPods, at the very best price around. View Deal

AirPods Pro + Charging Case | £249 | £219 at Amazon

Save £30: This is currently the best we've seen Apple's top-end earbuds go on sale for. These are active noise cancelling, sweat and water-resistant, and with Adaptive EQ they will tune music to the shape of your ear! View Deal

