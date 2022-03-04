2020 Apple Mac Mini returns to its lowest ever price

In need of a compact desktop computer for your creative projects? We've found the perfect deal for you. Amazon has cut the price of Apple's powerful Mac Mini M1, so that for a limited time you can get the 512GB Mac Mini M1 for just $749.99 when you apply the additional $29 coupon at the checkout. This saves you a significant $150 and sees the device return to its lowest ever price.

Apple's 2020 Mac Mini M1 is one of the best smaller PCs that creatives can buy right now and a great alternative if you don't have the budget for the more high-end Mac Pro. With 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Apple's M1 processor, this Mac Mini has more than enough power for your creative endeavours. Take a look at our Mac mini (M1, 2020) review to find out more.

This is a limited-time deal from Amazon and a great price for the ideal compact desktop PC, but don't forget to apply the coupon. We recommend snapping this one up fast to avoid disappointment.

Apple Mac Mini M1 (2020): $899 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $150: This is a return to the lowest ever price for this Mac Mini M1. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, it's a fantastic little PC for any creative that needs to save on space or budget. Snap this one up before its too late.

If you do decide that this is the deal for you then you'll need a monitor to go with your new Mac Mini M1, luckily we've rounded up the best monitors for Mac Mini for a range of budgets and requirements. Not sure which Apple computer is best for your specific needs? Our Mac Mini vs MacBook Air guide can help.

Unfortunately, this deal is only available in the US, but if you're reading this elsewhere you can bookmark our guide to the best Mac Mini deals and keep track of similar deals. For quick reference, you can also browse today's best Mac Mini prices wherever you're reading this below.

