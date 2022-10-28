Just $89 for an Apple Pencil 2? We'd snap this up now

The Apple Pencil can be a pretty pricy investment for iPad owners looking to step up their digital art game. Luckily right now you can grab the Apple Pencil 2 for the lowest price ever – down from $129 to just $89 (with three months of Apple TV) (opens in new tab) at BestBuy.

Our favourite stylus hit under $100 last year but it's never been spotted at under $90, and we rate it as one of the best offers out there right now. With a flat edge, the Apple Pencil is also magnetic (meaning it easily clips onto your iPad for safe-keeping whilst also charging the pencil wirelessly).

Check out our Apple Pencil 2 review that talks about these features and more, including which iPads the pencil is compatible with. The iPad and Apple Pencil duo even take the top 2 spots in our guide to the best tablets with a stylus pen for drawing. If you want more great prices on the stylus then you can find those in our handy list of the lowest Apple Pencil prices. Alternatively, we also detail the best Apple Pencil alternatives right here.

Not in the US? See below for the best Apple Pencil 2 prices where you are.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) $129 $89 at BestBuy (opens in new tab)

Save $40: With customisable tap functionality to easily swap between tools and up to 12 hours of battery life, this stylus is a must-have for any budding artist that owns an iPad; especially with a great saving.

Here's todays best prices on the Apple Pencil 2 wherever you're located. And once you have you stylus, make sure you check out the best iPad Pro apps for Apple Pencil.

