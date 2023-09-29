Get $300 off this ASUS Vivobook 16 laptop with Best Buy's Deal of the Day

Did you know that Best Buy has a Deal of the Day? And this one is a winner! For the next 19 hours only, you can save $300 on the ASUS Vivobook 16, down from $749.99 to just $449.99 in this time-sensitive deal.

This specific model Asus laptop is equipped with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, and it's the Quiet Blue edition. So as long as you have no aversion to owning a blue laptop, this is the ultimate deal for creatives and it's great for students too. The generous amount of RAM especially will make this one of the best laptops for photo editing with the ability to handle multitasking with ease.

Best Buy is also throwing in a 6-month subscription to security software, Trend Micro, as well as a 1-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of this laptop. If this isn't quite the deal for you but you still need a speedy laptop, take a look at our guide to the best gaming laptops as well as the best budget gaming laptops to benefit from our expertise.

Today's Best Buy Deal of the Day

