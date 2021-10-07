Amazon Epic Daily Deals gets creative with $120 off Cricut Maker

Right now Amazon is running a slew of Epic Daily Deals, with blink-and-you'll-miss bargains on everything that you can think of. And if you've got a creative bone in your body, you'll be interested in this price drop on the Cricut Maker, reduced from $369 to $249, saving you $120 (33%) – a deal to rival anything we saw on this model last Black Friday. As the title suggests, we expect the deal to only last the day.

If you're new to the Cricut phenomenon, they are one-stop machines to make all sorts of crafty goodness, including paper crafts, iron ons, vinyl decals, sewing projects, leather crafts, and balsa models. And the Cricut Maker (as apposed to the Explorer or Joy) is the big daddy of the family, handling over 300 materials, featuring 13 tools (styluses, blades), and functioning through USB or Bluetooth.

If you're interested in branching out your creativity into the endless world of craft, this Cricut Maker is the machine to get. We've also included deals on other Cricut models below, but as you can see, the Cricut Maker deal is by far the best.

Want to know more about the Cricut range? Check out our guide to the best Cricut machines, and the best laptops for Cricut makers.

The best Cricut Maker Amazon Epic Daily Deal

Cricut Maker: $369 $249 at Amazon

Save $120: Cricut offers smart cutting machines that do a whole lot more, for creative hobbyists and small business professionals. The Cricut Maker is their premier device, and you can make hundreds of craft creations with it. And today – and only today – you can get a $120 saving on it.

View Deal

Cricut Explorer Air: $299.95 $269.99 at Amazon

Save $29.96: To give the deal above context, this Cricut Explorer is the next level of Cricut down from the Maker, and is currently shy of $30 off. That still makes the final price of $269.99 more expensive than the Cricut Maker. All the more reason to jump on the above deal now (unless you really like purple!).



View Deal

Still looking for a great deal? Here are some more fantastic deals on Apple's latest iPhones, wherever you are in the world...

Read more: