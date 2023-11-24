$80 off Cricut Maker 3 is the best craft machine deal I've seen today

Cricut Maker 3 is the most popular digital craft cutting there is, and this Black Friday is the first time it's been properly discounted. You can save $80 at Cricut, getting the Cricut Maker 3 for $429 $349. It's previous lowest price has been $369 at Amazon.

What makes the Cricut Maker 3 so popular? It's a fast and quiet craft cutter (I'm actually amazed how smooth and silent it is compared to my old Cricut Maker). Maker 3 is also incredibly versatile, able to cut, score, engrave and emboss more than 300 materials, including card, wood, leather and foil. Above all, Cricut Maker 3 is incredibly easy to use; the app is easy to grasp and works with iOS, Android, Windows and Chromebooks.

While Cricut Maker 3 is top of my list of craft machines, if you're looking for a beginner cutter take a look at the Cricut Explore 3 Black Friday deal I found earlier today. I've also put together a best Cricut Black Friday deals hub with all the latest craft cutter and heat press price drops around.

Cricut Maker 3

Was: $429

Now: $349 at Cricut

Save: $80 Overview: The Cricut Maker 3 is the leading digital craft cutter and has been for a number of years; think of this as the Apple MacBook of craft machines. Key features: Works with 300+ materials | Writes, draws, foils, engraves, embosses and more | Uses Smart Materials | Lots of accessories and tools Price history: The Cricut Maker 3 launched in 2021 and has rarely been properly discounted, during last Black Friday you could get one for $369 at Amazon. Price comparison: Amazon: $349 | Joann: $396.99 Reviews: We love the Maker 3, in our Cricut Maker 3 review we said, "if you’re serious about getting creative or want a machine that can be used for business, then it’s perfect". We have it a full 5 stars.

Below you can find the latest deals and discounts on Cricut Maker 3 as they happen. We track the prices worldwide as they drop and list them below so you never miss a good deal.