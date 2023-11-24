$80 off Cricut Maker 3 is the best craft machine deal I've seen today

By Ian Dean
published

Get the leading craft cutting machine for less this Black Friday.

Cricut Maker 3 Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Cricut)

Cricut Maker 3 is the most popular digital craft cutting there is, and this Black Friday is the first time it's been properly discounted. You can save $80 at Cricut, getting the Cricut Maker 3 for $429 $349. It's previous lowest price has been $369 at Amazon.

What makes the Cricut Maker 3 so popular? It's a fast and quiet craft cutter (I'm actually amazed how smooth and silent it is compared to my old Cricut Maker). Maker 3 is also incredibly versatile, able to cut, score, engrave and emboss more than 300 materials, including card, wood, leather and foil. Above all, Cricut Maker 3 is incredibly easy to use; the app is easy to grasp and works with iOS, Android, Windows and Chromebooks.

While Cricut Maker 3 is top of my list of craft machines, if you're looking for a beginner cutter take a look at the Cricut Explore 3 Black Friday deal I found earlier today. I've also put together a best Cricut Black Friday deals hub with all the latest craft cutter and heat press price drops around.

Cricut Maker 3

Cricut Maker 3
Was: $429
Now: $349 at Cricut
Save: $80

Overview: The Cricut Maker 3 is the leading digital craft cutter and has been for a number of years; think of this as the Apple MacBook of craft machines.

Key features: Works with 300+ materials | Writes, draws, foils, engraves, embosses and more | Uses Smart Materials | Lots of accessories and tools

Price history: The Cricut Maker 3 launched in 2021 and has rarely been properly discounted, during last Black Friday you could get one for $369 at Amazon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $349 | Joann: $396.99

Reviews: We love the Maker 3, in our Cricut Maker 3 review we said, "if you’re serious about getting creative or want a machine that can be used for business, then it’s perfect". We have it a full 5 stars. 

View Deal

Below you can find the latest deals and discounts on Cricut Maker 3 as they happen. We track the prices worldwide as they drop and list them below so you never miss a good deal.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

