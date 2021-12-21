Get $200 off the stunning Surface Pro 8 in end of year sale

If you want the latest Microsoft tablet at a decent, discount price, this end of year deal is well worth looking at. Right now Best Buy is offering the super fast, super beautiful Surface Pro 8 for $200 under its retail price. That's down from $1,099.99 to $899.99. (It's also worth noting that Walmart is offering the same deal - just in case one of these deals runs out soon).

This is a great bargain, equal to the best Surface Pro 8 deal we spotted over Black Friday. It's on the 13-inch model that comes with Intel 11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD, and it's currently the platinum version that this applies to (sorry to fans of the graphite finish - that's just reduced to $999.99).

When we got our hands on the Surface Pro 8, we loved it for its quality build and cutting edge features, and declared it a return to form for Microsoft in the world of hybrid tablet/laptops. It's also worth checking out our page that collects all the best Surface Pro 8 prices in one place (but you won't find better than this deal).

The best Surface Pro 8 deal right now

Surface Pro 8: $1,099.99 Surface Pro 8: $1,099.99 $899 at Best Buy

Save $200: In short, this is the best deal we've seen on the new Microsoft tablet. It came out in October 2021, and we doubt this deal will be bettered any time soon. Comes with 11th Gen, i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.



The best Surface Pro 7+ deal

Surface Pro 7+: $1,199 Surface Pro 7+: $1,199 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $230: Don't care about getting the very latest Surface Pro? This 7+ has a 12.3-inch touch-screen, Intel i3 core, and 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. It came out in September 2021, and has $230 off it at the moment.



Not in the US? Here are the best deals on the Surface Pro 8 wherever you are in the world...

