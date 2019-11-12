Surface Pro 7 deal: Get $260 off the NEW model

Microsoft has only just released the Surface Pro 7, but Best Buy has gone ahead and slashed the price by $260 already. What?! This updated version of Microsoft's leading two-in-one laptop/tablet was unveiled at its Fall Hardware event on 2 October 2019, so we weren't expecting bargain prices quite so soon, but here we are.

The Surface Pro range is extremely popular with creatives, thanks to its ultra-slim and light design, impressive battery life and vibrant PixelSense display. The model on offer will usually set you back close to a grand, but Best Buy has dropped the price down to just shy of $700. Amazing!

This 12.3-inch device in Platinum boasts an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory and an 128GB SSD. Plus, there's a black type cover thrown in too. This is a truly incredible deal on such a new product, but if it's not quite what you're looking for, check out our guide to snapping up the best Surface Pro Black Friday deals.

Surface Pro 7 (12.3") plus type cover: Now $699 at Best Buy

Save $260: This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 comes with an Intel Core i3, 4GB memory and 128GB SSD. It's also the brand new model, and Best Buy has thrown in a type cover for good measure. Snap up this deal while you can.

View Deal

If you're not in the US, or want to compare what's on offer from other retailers, the widget below will pull in the best prices in your region.

