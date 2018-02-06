Improve your writing with WhiteSmoke

Even the best writers make mistakes. That's why they have editors. While your work and everyday texts don't have a second set of eyes to look them over, you can still improve your writing with the help of WhiteSmoke. This app will catch all the errors that sneak past you. Grab a premium lifetime subscription o n sale for 82% off .

WhiteSmoke is an essential tool no matter your writing level. The powerful app uses advanced technology to proofread your work and identify grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style errors as you go. This versatile and easy to use app works on mobile and desktop, so no matter where you're writing, it can keep you from making common mistakes. Never send an email with a misspelled word again with WhiteSmoke.

A premium lifetime subscription to WhiteSmoke usually retails for $399.95, but you can save 82% off that price right now. Grab this must-have writing app on sale for just $69.99 (approx. £50) and watch your writing improve in no time. If you'd like to give the app a try, you could opt for the one-year premium licence for $19.99, reduced from $119.95.

