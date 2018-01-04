Master Microsoft Excel with this bundle

If you think of Microsoft Excel as boring old spreadsheet software, it's time to look closer. This program is way more powerful than it might appear at first glance; there is a reason it's trusted in just about every workplace, after all. Learn your way around the essential piece of software with the Microsoft Excel and Advanced Excel Bundle of courses. You can get lifetime access to these courses on sale now for just $29 (approx. £21).

Microsoft Excel is integral for all sorts of tasks at all levels of businesses (and it can even be used by canny artists to create digital artworks). You can learn how to make the most of Microsoft's powerful program by working your way through the Microsoft Excel and Advanced Excel Bundle. You can get lifetime access to this 48-hour deep dive that will teach you the ins and outs of this program. You'll also receive a diploma after you complete the courses to prove your skills.

You can get lifetime access to the Microsoft Excel and Advanced Excel Bundle on sale now for just $29 (approx. £21). That's a massive saving of 95% off the full retail price of this essential training, so get this deal today.

About Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at: deals@creativebloq.com.

Related articles: