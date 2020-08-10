Polish your latest projects with the Adobe Creativity Bundle

If you're looking to spruce up your creative projects but don't know where to start, this bundle may be for you. Designed to bring you elements of design that are comprehensive and easy to use, The 2020 Complete Adobe Creativity Bundle will dive into four significant platforms that will aid in finessing any creative endeavour.

Perfect for the Adobe-savvy designer, this all-in-one bundle includes four extensive courses in Adobe Stock, Fonts, Portfolio, and Behance – each a power-house platform in their own way. With over 20 lessons, this updated Adobe CC course bundle is the perfect way to get more out of the software you may already own and complement your projects. For more, see these great Photoshop tutorials and Illustrator tutorials.

Stock, Fonts, Portfolio and Behance

To realise every grand vision, you need the right imagery. You'll start with a course on Adobe Stock, dedicated to helping you find the perfect asset for projects big and small. Learn how to swift through the robust library with endless categories and find the ideal vector graphic or royalty-free photo that you need. No matter what type of visual you're looking for, you're bound to see it in Stock. Plus, you'll learn how to efficiently license, access, and manage each asset directly within your desktop app.

If you're looking for the right font for your website or latest poster design, Adobe Fonts will be your new sidekick. This course will teach you how to efficiently use the platform to find the perfect high-quality font for personal or commercial use. With lifetime access available, you'll be able to come back and explore best practices for the unlimited font library whenever you need it.

Most creatives have a portfolio to showcase their work (these are our favourite design portfolios). With a course in Adobe Portfolio, you'll learn how to leverage the software to create, manage, and personalise your content successfully. Showcase your work by using a pre-made template or create your own. It even connects seamlessly to Adobe Lightroom, allowing you to transfer over your edited images with ease.

Seeing other works of art many times sparks inspiration for many. Adobe Behance helps achieve this by not only helping to showcase your work, but also allowing you to look through the work of others. You'll learn how to upload your latest creative projects in web design, photography, and more and discover how to share your content seamlessly. You can even allow others to comment on your original work, allowing for helpful feedback on projects that you'd like to get opinions on.

While lifetime access to The 2020 Complete Adobe Creativity Bundle is typically priced at nearly $400, for a limited time, you can polish your skills for only $19.99 –that's a saving of over 90 per cent. The courses concentrate on aiding you in elements that make your work thrive, and with certification upon completion included, it will make a valuable asset to add to your portfolio.

Prices subject to change. Software not included.

