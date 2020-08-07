Start a career in photography with essential Adobe training

If you've been interested in learning how to edit your photographs like a pro but don't know where to start, this course bundle may be for you. Packed with over eight hours of high-quality tutorials in photography and photo editing software, The Essential 2020 Adobe Photography Training Bundle brings you everything you need to get started. Plus, the bundle is currently price-dropped at only $29.99.

With three master courses covering some of Adobe's most essential software programs for photographers, this 2020 bundle will not disappoint. Including 70 lessons and jam-packed classes, these master tutorials will teach you the ins and outs of vital platforms – the latest versions of Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, and more. Not enough? See our pick of the best photo editing software around.

Whether you're looking to start an extra side-hustle, improve your photo editing skills, or simply want to take up photography as a hobby, you'll get lifetime access to the content that offers everything from fundamental beginner concepts to more advanced professional techniques. All levels of expertise are bound to get something out of the training.

Begin your photography post-production training today

You'll be introduced to post-production fundamentals such as stylising images, batch editing, image resizing, preparing images for print or digital, and so much more. Essential tools in each perspective platform are presented (or re-introduced), assisting in achieving the desired look of your photographs, and teaching you how to move around images to better your composition. A significant component in the courses includes projects that allow you to practise each concept that is presented. With hands-on exercises and materials included, you'll be armed with the ability to try out what you learn, bringing you a real-world application that you can incorporate into your projects.

With 24/7 access to all the content, you'll be able to come back and visit each concept or tutorial whenever a new project comes up, or a question arises. Not to mention, with a certificate of completion presented upon finishing the three courses, you'll have valuable skills to add to your résumé and portfolio. You'll soon be up and running with these sought out photo editing platforms.

While lifetime access to The Essential 2020 Adobe Photography Training Bundle is valued at $300, you can apply essential Adobe photography techniques into your photos at 89 per cent off — that's only $29.99. Get started on a new passion or brush up on your existing skills, and begin your photography post-production training today.

Prices subject to change. Software not included.

