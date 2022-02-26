This is the lowest price we've seen on the Surface Pro 8

The Surface Pro 8 made a big impression when it was released in October, offering big improvements on Microsoft's previous device. It isn't cheap, but at the prices offered on Amazon right now, I think I'm convinced. Right now you can grab the Surface Pro 8 with a 128GB SSD for just $859.99 at Amazon, a saving of $240. That's the lowest price we've seen on this configuration since the tablet's launch.

And if you need more storage space, now's the time to buy too, because Amazon's dropped the price of the 256GB version too, cutting the price by $200.99 to just $999.

And if you're in the UK, there's no need to miss out. If you're very quick you can save a massive £250 on the more capacious 556GB version of the Surface Pro 8, now £1,049 at Amazon UK . This one's a limited-time deal that ends at 1pm on Sunday, so don't dawdle if you've had your eye on this tablet.

Why are these such good deals? Well, besides the size of the saving, the Surface Pro 8 is a brilliant device for working on the go. It's a tablet that you can use with a stylus for drawing and note-taking, but it runs Windows, so instead of being restricted to mobile apps, you can use fully fledged desktop software.

Add in the Surface Pro Type Cover and you've basically got a super slim and portable laptop that has the power to handle all kinds of work on the move. It's also a big step up from the previous Surface Pro 7, with improved performance and a better display (see our Surface Pro 8 review and our Surface Pro 7 vs Surface Pro 8 comparison for more on why we rate it).

Surface Pro 8: best US deal

Surface Pro 8 8GB/128GB: $1,199.99 $856 at Amazon

Save $240: This is the best price we've seen yet on the basic configuration of the latest Microsoft tablet. If you need more storage, go for the version below, but this will be enough for general browsing, entertainment, and even work if you're using cloud storage.

Surface Pro 8 8GB/256GB: $1,199.99 $999 at Amazon

Save $200.99: A lot of people will probably want slightly more storage than the 128GB configuration above. Fortunately, Amazon also has $200.99 off the 256GB version. We've seen this price before back in January, but we've never seen it any lower.

Surface Pro 8: best UK deal

Surface Pro 8 8GB/556GB: £1,299.00 $1,049 at Amazon

Save $250: In the UK, the best saving is on the 556GB version of Microsoft's stunning tablet, offering a massive amount of storage so you can use the device for work without having to worry about file sizes. This is a limited-time deal ending Sunday 27 February, so don't waste any time.

Not in the US or UK before? Take a look at the prices below for the best current deals on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in your region.

