This 2021 iPad is still a bargain at under $300

There are currently some very decent deals available at Amazon across the iPad range. The 10.2-inch iPad (2021) is a firm favourite for a budget buy and right now it's even cheaper than usual as Amazon has it on sale at just under $300.Get it now with $30 off for just $299 (opens in new tab) (it's usually $329).

This is the second-lowest price we've seen it go for (the lowest was during the Amazon sale this week), and a brilliant price for a tablet with a fantastic camera, Retina display and an ample screen size.

Our other favourite offer is this 20 per cent discount on the 2021 iPad mini, bringing it to $399 from $499 (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price this iPad mini has been on Amazon, and matches the price from this week's Amazon sale.

Not sure which iPad you want? Try our iPad generations list. Or for more deals, see our iPad deals post.

(opens in new tab) 2021 iPad 10.2-inch: $329 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30: A brilliant budget iPad with all the features you need. Not the lowest price ever, but the second lowest and a bargain at under $300 for 64GB and WiFi connectivity.

(opens in new tab) 2021 iPad mini: $499 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20%: This is an all-time low price for the 2021 iPad mini. Save yourself $100 on a fantastic iPad with 64GB and is WiFi enabled that fits in your pocket.

Not in the US? See the best iPad deals near you below.

Read more: