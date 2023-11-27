I'm a tech editor, and 3 of my current obsessions are on sale right now

Of all the Cyber Monday deals that are on today, I never expected that the three best items on my desk right now would all be discounted at the same time.

I'm always testing at least one laptop, one monitor and several accessories at the same time, and right now I've got an ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (the fashion-brand-designed BAPE Edition), a 34-inch curved QHD gaming monitor from Philips Evnia and a UGREEN Nexode 300W GaN charging dock lined and linked up in front of me.

And they've all got Cyber Monday deals on right now (well, almost. The ASUS on offer is not the exact BAPE Edition, though, but it's almost identical on the inside, which is what really matters.

The 3 best Cyber Monday deals on things I currently love having on my desk:

UGREEN Nexode 300W GaN charging dock: $269.99 $199.99 on UGREEN US

Save $70: This is possibly my favourite desk accessory at the moment; it can charge up to five devices at once, and that includes up to three laptops, with a combined maximum output of 300W. So I can juice my laptop up, while giving my phone a fast charge before dashing out, and charge my iPad, and have two ports to spare on this dinky little miracle worker.

Philips Evnia 34" QD OLED 175Hz Curved Gaming Monitor: £1,149.99 £885.98 at Amazon UK

Save £264.01: I've got this gorgeous monitor on my desk at the moment; it's my favourite curved monitor yet, is wonderfully enveloping and responsive when gaming (Starfield is gorgeous on it), offers enough screen real estate at work to make me feel like a god, and connects easily to every device I hook it up to. Price check: £898.97 at Laptops Direct