Samsung's ultimate flagship phone has up to $920 off for Black Friday – get it for $499.99

A trade-in can get you up to $800 extra off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a good phone. In fact, it's one of our favourite camera phones here on Creative Bloq. And since it's Black Friday, the good people at Samsung have decided to give people a whopping good deal on it. If you just want to buy it outright, you can score it for a lowest-ever $949 on Amazon, but if you have the right phone to trade in for it, the best deal is to be had on Samsung's own website. There, you can add up to $800 to the $120 discount already applied to the tall and handsome flagship phone, saving you up to $920 in total. That's... that's a lot of money.

When we reviewed the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we loved it for its excellent camera array, the included S Pen and the promise of 7 years of OS updates (that's a rare one nowadays), and one of the few niggles we had was the high price. Well, with the above offer, that's one problem sorted. With the right trade-in device (a Galaxy S23 Ultra), you can get the S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage for as little as $499.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was US$1,419.99 now US$499.99 at Samsung

Save up to $920

Overview: One of the best camera phones out there. Big, powerful, fun to use, AI-powered, and there's even a pen included.

Key features: Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 512GB | Screen: 6.8in Dynamic LTPO AMOLED, 1440 x 3120px, 120Hz | Rear cameras: 200 MP, f/1.7 (wide), 10 MP, f/2.4 (tele), 50 MP, f/3.4 (periscope tele), 12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) | Front camera: 12 MP, f/2.2

Release date: 18 January 2024.

Price history: Usually $1,419.99 for the 512GB variant, the direct discount of $120 on Samsung's website is not the biggest ever, but the trade-in value makes it the best price it's ever been available for (depending on your trade-in, of course).

HOWEVER, if you don't want to trade anything in, the current Black Friday deal on Amazon is the lowest-ever price we've seen for the unlocked handset.

Current price: Best Buy: $1,069.99 | Amazon: $949.99

Review Consensus: Our expert reviewer said: "The current top of the heap [...] the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts some of the most powerful, well-made portable hardware you could ask for, with the ability to do almost anything you could ask of it."

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½ |

Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor
Tech Reviews Editor

