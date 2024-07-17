These 4 Best Buy 'Black Friday in July' tech deals beat Amazon Prime Day

It's Amazon Prime Day, or 'Days' because the annual sale runs over both Tuesday and Wednesday. Normally, that means we'd expect Amazon to have the best prices, and it does on many things. But Best Buy has tried to gatecrash the party with its own sale, imaginatively titled 'Black Friday in July'.

In most cases, we're finding Amazon to win for the lowest price (see our Apple Prime Day deals hub), but here are four standout tech deals in which Best Buy comes out on top. You'll need to be quick though, Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale ends on Wednesday.

The best Best Buy Black Friday in July deals (that beat Amazon Prime Day)

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro, 2023): from $2,499 $1,999 at Best Buy

Save $500: Amazon was actually beating this incredible deal by $100 for an unprecedented $600 saving on a MacBook Pro 16, but it's run out of stock. That means Best Buy now has the best price, and $500 is still an exceptional deal considering the best discount we had seen until now was $300. I'm not sure Best Buy's deals will last much longer than Amazon's. Price check: Apple: $2,499 | Amazon: sold out

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 $469.99 at Best Buy

Save $230: This is a great back-to-school deal on a Chromebook with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. In fact, when we reviewed this device we described it as the "perfect back-to-school laptop". It's well-built, we were impressed with the performance for a Chromebook and we praised the versatility of the FHD display. Price Check: Amazon: $588

LG 55in Class 85 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV: $1,099 $599 at Best Buy

Save $500: TV deals are traditionally one of Best Buy's fortes, and this one is no exception. Even it's starting price beats Amazon by some way one what is a very highly rated TV. Price Check: Amazon: $1,299

For more Prime Day deals, see the almost half-price discount on my favourite portable SSD and the best Prime Day monitor deals.