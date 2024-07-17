These 4 Best Buy 'Black Friday in July' tech deals beat Amazon Prime Day

It's Amazon Prime Day, or 'Days' because the annual sale runs over both Tuesday and Wednesday. Normally, that means we'd expect Amazon to have the best prices, and it does on many things. But Best Buy has tried to gatecrash the party with its own sale, imaginatively titled 'Black Friday in July'.
In most cases, we're finding Amazon to win for the lowest price (see our Apple Prime Day deals hub), but here are four standout tech deals in which Best Buy comes out on top. You'll need to be quick though, Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale ends on Wednesday.
The best Best Buy Black Friday in July deals (that beat Amazon Prime Day)
MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro, 2023): from $2,499 $1,999 at Best Buy
Save $500: Amazon was actually beating this incredible deal by $100 for an unprecedented $600 saving on a MacBook Pro 16, but it's run out of stock. That means Best Buy now has the best price, and $500 is still an exceptional deal considering the best discount we had seen until now was $300. I'm not sure Best Buy's deals will last much longer than Amazon's.
Price check: Apple: $2,499 | Amazon: sold out
iPad Air (5th gen, M1, 2022): $599 $399.99 at Best Buy
Save $200: Best Buy ran this deal for a few days in May, and now it's back to beat Amazon's Prime Day. Amazon has $50 off the newer M2 iPad Air, but that's nowhere near as big a saving as this deal on the previous gen tablet. Considering that this is now only slightly more expensive than the basic iPad 10, we don't expect the price to fall further.
Price check: B&H Photo $499 | Target: $599.99
Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 $469.99 at Best Buy
Save $230: This is a great back-to-school deal on a Chromebook with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. In fact, when we reviewed this device we described it as the "perfect back-to-school laptop". It's well-built, we were impressed with the performance for a Chromebook and we praised the versatility of the FHD display.
Price Check: Amazon: $588
LG 55in Class 85 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV: $1,099 $599 at Best Buy
Save $500: TV deals are traditionally one of Best Buy's fortes, and this one is no exception. Even it's starting price beats Amazon by some way one what is a very highly rated TV.
Price Check: Amazon: $1,299
For more Prime Day deals, see the almost half-price discount on my favourite portable SSD and the best Prime Day monitor deals.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.