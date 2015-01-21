Font of the day: Abbie Script

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Abbie Script by Tom Chalky

Today's typeface of choice is Abbie Script, by designer Tom Chalky. "Abbie Script is a beautiful script font that has been hand drawn, scanned, and digitized for you to enjoy – for free!" he comments.

Abbie Script is available in three different weights (Light, Regular & Bold) and can be downloaded for free over on Chalky's site, where commercial licenses are also available for purchase.

Like this? Read these!