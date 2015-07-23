Font of the day: Aquatico

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Aquatico by Andrew Herndon

Graphic designer Andrew Herndon is the man behind today's typeface of choice, Aquatico. A free sans serif, Herndon says Aquatico is 'a new typeface inspired by the sea creatures of the lowest point on earth'.

You can download Aquatico Regular for free over on Behance, with the full version available to purchase here.

