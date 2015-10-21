Font of the day: Archivio

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Archivio from Resistenza

A neutral font family, Archivio is based on the sans-serif typefaces of the early 20th century. Created by the team at Resistenza, its geometric letter forms are combined with some humanist touches to create a clear and legible typeface.

Designed for display and text usage, Resistenza can be purchased over on MyFonts.

